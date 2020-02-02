RCCG: Fani-Kayode demands for Osinbajo as Adeboye leads protest

Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation has reacted to the protest led by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Sunday.

Adeboye alongside his members led a massive protest against the insecurity situation across the country.

The march had commenced from the church’s National Headquarters in Ebute Metta, Lagos State.

The protest was particularly against the constant killing of Christians in the North and other parts of the country.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode commended Adeboye on his courage to protest and queried the absence of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo

The former minister and critic of the Buhari administrationsaid, however, said he hoped the RCCG leader has seen his errors in supporting Buhari for a second term.

On his Twitter page, Fani-Kayode wrote:

”Pastor Enoch Adeboye and RCCG are conducting a protest march against the killings in the land. I commend them and hope that they will find the courage to accept that they made a mistake by supporting Buhari in the first place.

” Will RCCG Pastor Yemi Osinbajo will join in the march?

The protest by Adeboye and his followers may not be unconnected with the public outcry for a state police after Boko Haram beheaded the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Lawan Andimi in Michika Adamawa State.

