Ramadan: Use lockdown to show more compassion for less privileged – Obasa

Obasa in his Ramadan message to mark the commencement of the holy month said, “Ramadan is not only about abstinence from sins, food, alcoholic beverages and other pleasures of life but also about love and compassion for others particularly the less privileged”.

According to him, ” There is no better time than now to be more compassionate with the less privileged ones who are most affected by lockdown in the country caused by the covid 19 pandemic”.

He also implored the Muslim faithfuls to use the occasion of the Ramadan to pray to the Almighty Allah heal the land of all diseases causing untimely death.

He reminds them of the uniqueness of this year’s Ramadan in the sense it will be the first one that they will not be able to pray or eat together Muslims because of the lockdown and social distancing regulations put in place by the government to curb the spread of the covid 19.

” I therefore implore you to obey this important regulations and do your prayers and eating individually in your homes”.

The Speaker prays that the Almighty Allah will preserve our lives beyond the Ramadan and grant us His blessings.