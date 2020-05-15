PwC rolls out COVID 19 intervention packages

COMFORT EKELEME

Leading professional services firm, PwC Nigeria has executed her N100 million intervention to support individuals, businesses and government in responding to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The COVID-19 intervention fund tagged “PwC Cares” is in line with the firm’s purpose of building trust in society and solving important problems.

Providing details on the various aspects of the PwC Cares initiative, Uyi Akpata, Country and Regional Senior Partner for PwC in West Africa noted:

“As well as having serious implications for people’s health and the healthcare services, COVID-19 is having a significant impact on businesses and the economy particularly for Nigeria at this time given our dwindling resources and high level of poverty.

.

“As a firm, we are supporting a number of initiatives aimed at addressing the health and economic challenges in Nigeria. Notably we are supporting the CBN led Coalition Against COVID-19 by the setup of a Project Management Office and providing project monitoring and evaluation support valued at about 50 Million in the first instance.

“We are also providing food items to at least 5,500 vulnerable households, as well as personal protective equipment (PPEs) for frontline healthcare workers in the following states; Lagos, Ogun, Imo, Edo, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Kano and the FCT.” Akpata said.

For a better society

Total Views: 60 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

