Purported Video Clip with PDP’s logo, not from me, says Ondo Deputy Governor

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has reacted to a purported video where a campaign jingle with Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) logo was aired on his behalf.

This he said, is to let the general public know that this video which was poorly done and did not emanate from the Deputy Governor of Ondo State “neither did it have his support”.

A statement by his spokesman, Babatope Okeowo, said “let it be made known that the Deputy Governor is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has not declared any governorship ambition.

“Recall that a WhatsApp’s group titled ‘Agboola Ajayi 4 Sure 2020’ was created last year by Omobone Tunde to champion the governorship ambition of the Deputy Governor.

“The man in question has denied having anything to do with the WhatsApp’s group.

“The Deputy Governor has also said these characters who see blackmail and propaganda as legitimate tools would paste his governorship posters”.

The statement said this is clearly the handiwork of some character who are bent on creating disharmony in the political space of Ondo State.

It added that he Deputy Governor did not authorize the purported video or any poster that may emanate from these people.

