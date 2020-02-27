Home Photo Gallery Public presentation of Professor Ben Nwabueze’s two new books held at NIIA...

Public presentation of Professor Ben Nwabueze’s two new books held at NIIA in Lagos

L-r... Former governor of Ogun State, Chief  Segun Osoba, Prof Elo Amucheazi,  representing the president  General of  Ohanaeze Ndigbo   Chief Solomon Ogbonna ,Prof Joy Ezeilo,Dr Ikenna Alumona,Prof Ben Nwabueze,  Alhaji Buba Galadima  and Hon Chief Justice Roseline Ukeje, during Public presentation of Professor Ben Nwabueze’s Two New Books held at NIIA in Lagos on 27/2/2020. ..PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r…  Chief Ziggy Azike, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN)  and  Mr Kola Onadipe.

L-r … Representing the president General  of  Ohanaeze Ndigbo   Chief Solomon Ogbonna ,Prof Joy Ezeilo ,Dr Ikenna Alumona, Prof. Ben Nwabueze,  Alhaji Buba Galadima, Hon Chief Justice Roseline Ukeje,  Chief Emeka Anyaoku and others .

L-r…  Professor Emeritus of  political Science University of Nigeria Prof. Elo Amucheazi, Dean of Law University of Nigeria Prof Joy Ngozi Ezeilo  and Grace  Mallam-obi  .

L-r… Representing the President General Ohaneze Ndigbo Chief Solomon Ogbonna, Mrs. Violet Uche  Obiora, Prof Ben Nwabueze,  former Secretary General  of the Common wealth Chief Emeka Anyaoku, during Public presentation of Professor Ben Nwabueze’s Two New Books president  Buhari’s  distinctive Legacies to Nigeria and Further Thoughts on the Nigerian Constitution and Polity  held at NIIA in Lagos on 27/2/2020 … PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

