PTF to Nigerians: We’re out of space, donate your buildings as isolation centres

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has appealed to Nigerians to donate their buildings as isolation centres as the country will likely run out of space as it battles the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

Ehanire said this at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja Friday.

He said the appeal had even become more urgent against the backdrop of the revelation of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control that it intends to test two million people in the next three months.

He said: “I have appealed to citizens to make their property available temporarily for this purpose. I am sure that after that, there are many property owners who will come up and donate to state governments for a period of time to be used for this function.

“We are not out of space now, but we are making the appeal ahead of time so that we have these facilities ready.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said anyone who steps out of his or her house without a face mask risks arrest and prosecution.

This was part of the new guidelines released by the Federal Government for the new phase of containment of the Coronavirus Disease from May 4 to 17, 2020.

The new guidelines, made public on Friday, was signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha.

Mustapha said: “Anyone who presents a temperature of above 38ºC will be mandated to return home and call NCDC for evaluation. Anyone without a face mask/covering will be asked to return home and will be prosecuted.

“Anyone violating the curfew in a non-emergency situation will be prosecuted. Anyone attending a gathering of more than 20 people will be prosecuted. Any member of the public who violates the ban on Inter-State movement as outlined in this guideline will be prosecuted.”

On the guidelines for the ease of the lockdown imposed on Lagos and Ogun States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mustapha said: “Following improvements in the multi-sectoral response to COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government of Nigeria has decided that there will be a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory effective from Monday, 4th May 2020.

“The easing of the lockdown will be characterised by the mandatory use of non-medical face mask/covering for all persons while in public spaces. Latex hand gloves should not be worn except for specific medical purposes.

“The mandatory provision of handwashing facilities/sanitizers in all public places. All interstate travel is prohibited except for essential travels and services such as transportation of agricultural products, petroleum products, relief items, goods, commodities related to the COVID-19 response, and persons on essential duty.”

The new advisory also prohibited the mass gathering of more than 20 people outside of a workplace, while there would be controlled access to markets and locations of economic activities. The new guidelines also retained the ban on all passenger flights with religious gatherings also restricted.

For intra-state travel in public transport, the guideline recommended a maximum of 50 per cent of usual occupancy, while taxis were ordered to carry only four persons, including the driver.

It said: “All schools to remain closed until further evaluation. Schools are encouraged to continue with e-learning and visual teaching. State governments and security agencies are enjoined to ensure effective and strict enforcement of these guidelines.

“The level of compliance with these guidelines will be reviewed in two weeks before additional guidelines for phase two is issued.”

