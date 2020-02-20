Progressive governors greet El-Rufai at 60

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has acknowledged the commitment of Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

The forum, in a statement by its chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu, congratulated El-Rufai on his 60th birthday. They described him as representing the shining light of the nation’s politics, and praised him for his ‘leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria’.

The statement reads: “Under the leadership of our party – the All Progressives Congress (APC) – we acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kaduna State and at the national level.

“As Governor of Kaduna State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your government, you represent the shining light of our politics.”

The forum assured Nigerians of APC’s commitment to effecting programmes that would strengthen the capacities of progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

