Probe Akure bomb explosion, say security expert’s

Concerned residents of Ondo State particularly passers-by along Akure Eleyowo-Owo road where there was an explosion on Saturday, have called for thorough investigation into the matter.

The explosion ravaged over 50 houses and property worth millions of Naira.

An Ondo monarch and retired Naval Commodore, Oba Andrew Momodu, the Akala of Ikaram-Akoko, said explosives were exclusive of military and security agents with official details of the purpose of signing them out.

The royal father noted that there should be specific time of the day when the explosives should be conveyed.

Also, a retired Police Officer and the Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Irun Akoko, Mr Femi Oloketuyi, cautioned against indiscriminate issuance of arms and ammunition in the country now that Boko Haram insurgents are still waging relentless war against the country.

Oloketuyi called on authorities to speed up the high level investigation to this ugly incident.

They both advocated compensation to the affected victims whose houses were destroyed.

Besides, they sympathised with the victims of Eleyowo-Akure and that of Abule Ado in Lagos where many lives were lost.

