Pro-Oshiomhole NWC inaugurates Edo governorship primary committees

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), loyal to the suspended National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole led by Hilliard Eta, the party’s National Vice Chairman (South-South), have inaugurated the Edo Governorship Election and Appeal Committees.

The Edo Governorship Primary Election Committee is chaired by Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and Ajibola Bashiru as secretary while Abdullahi Abass, Ibrahim Sabo, Acho Obioma, Amina Lantana Muhammed and Gbenga Elegbeleye are members.

Performing the inauguration at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, Eta, who represented the party’s Acting National Chairman, Abiola Ajimobi said the members were carefully selected and urged them to work seriously for smooth primaries.

Responding on behalf of the Election Committee, Governor Uzodinma insisted that despite recent developments in the party, APC would still not only field a candidate for the Edo Governorship election but win at the ballot.

The governor said, ” the purpose of disagreement is to agree. As we are trying to disagree in our great party, we disagreeing to agree. It therefore goes to show that the party is growing from strength to strength.

“All the internal disagreements, the party Constitution is fashioned in a manner that it has provided for ways and means of resolving these disagreements.

“And this that has just happened a couple of days ago will not be an exception. I think in our usual manner, working with the party leadership, we will resolve all areas of disagreement and we will all be United together and stronger to go into the election in Edo state.

“In their wisdom I have been appointed to chair the committee to conduct the primaries, I have been given the guidelines to drive the exercise. You are aware there is also global pandemic, Covid-19 and there are some local legislation in Edo state, there is a law that does not allow more than 20 people to gather at a place, that is the beauty of direct primary. When we get to Edo we will deploy the necessary manpower to the various polling units with instruction that will not violate the local legislation that will enable our members not to gather more than 20 people at a place and buy so doing, with a segmented apporach, we will conduct a free and fair primary and our party will be happy that.”

Recall that Oshiomhole, Tuesday ceased to be APC National Chairman following affirmation of his suspension by the Appeal Court, sitting in Abuja.