Primate alleges threat to life, sends SOS to I GP, others

A primate, Razaak Ayoola Omonigbehin, of 31, Aliu Street, in Egbe- Idimu council area of Lagos State, has alleged threats to his life and urged the Inspector-General of Police (I GP) and other security agencies in the country to save his life and property.

Already, Primate Omonigbehin has petitioned the security agencies and other bodies including the Minister of Defence and the office of Public Advise Center, Alausa Secretariat Ikeja under the Lagos State Ministry of Justice on the development and called for their intervention to save his life

“I appeal to all human rights groups, Inspector-General of Police, and well -meaning Nigerians including Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ” to ensure the safety of my life in the area. I have been living at 31, Aliu Street, which is my property, for over 38 years now and I have tremendously helped many people in the area morally and spirituality.

“But some people gathered to assassinate me and take my possession”, Primate Omonigbehin alleged, accusing a prominent member of a Church in the area of telling him (Primate) categorically that “when I am dead, they will exhume my body and use my house for CDA (Community Development Association) and I will be unable to construct any fence next to the church”.

“Please, save me all good Nigerian citizens. They have once planned to sell my house in my absence. I have no wife, no child and I can’t move freely on Aliu Street because of the vagabonds sent to me by my neighbours both left and right. I beg the general public to help me. They have damaged my gate and the door glasses”, Omonigbehin further alleged in the SOS letter to the Minister of Defence.

