Press Conference on World Engineering day for Sustainable dev. organised by N SE’s Ikeja Branch

L-r… Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ikeja branch Engr Funmi Akingbagbohun,Immediate past chairman, NSE, Ikeja branch, Engr. Charles Akintola, presenting award to representative of President, Nigerian Institute of Building, ..Bldr . Olatunde Jaiyesimi and Engr Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r …Chairman, NSE, Ikeja branch, Engr Funmi Akingbagbohun Ex-officio NSE ikeja Engr Adeleye Adegboyega presenting award to Engr Yekini Adeboye one of the Speakers , Engr Atinuke Owolabi and Engr Abdulganuyu Tiamiyu.

L-r …Chairman, NSE, Ikeja branch, Engr Funmi Akingbagbohun, past president APWEN Engr. Idiat Amusu, presenting award to one of the speaker President . BuiltWorld African Leadership Foundation Bldr Alani Adegoke, wife Mrs Bose.

L-r… Chairman, NSE, Ikeja branch, Engr Funmi Akingbagbohun, Chairman Nigerian Institute of Architects – Lagos Chapter Arc. Fitzgerald Umah, received award from Engr. Festus Alawode, Engr Atinuke Owolabi and Engr Abdulganuyu Tiamiyu.

L-r… Sitting Bldr Alani Adegoke,, Arc. Fitzgerald Umah , Chairman, NSE, Ikeja branch, Engr Funmi Akingbagbohun, Bldr Olatunde Jaiyesimi,Engr Femi John Adedotun, Engr Yekini Adeboye and others during the Press Conference on World Engineering day for Sustainable development Organized by the Nigerian Society of Engineers Ikeja Branch held in Lagos on 4/3/2020 …PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

Total Views: 279 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn