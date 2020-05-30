President Buhari loses nephew, Ibrahim Dauda

President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda is dead.

Duada died in Daura, Katsina State, after a prolonged illness.

Reacting to his nephew’s demise, Buhari lamented that death has robbed his family and the Daura community of one of its finest gentlemen.

Buhari stated this in a condolence message to his family and was contained in a statement signed and sent to us by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Saturday.

“I am deeply touched and devastated by the passing of yet another family member, a man who had demonstrated amazing kindness and honesty in all his dealings,” Buhari said.

The president prayed to God to forgive the soul of the deceased and reward his great and noble deeds with paradise.

Dauda is survived by his children, including Dauda Ibrahim, a Chief Administrative Officer in the State House, Abuja.

