President Buhari greets Chief Emeka Anyaoku at 87

President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm felicitations to former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on his 87th birthday, joining family and friends to celebrate his exemplary life of dedication to God, country and humanity.

President Buhari congratulates the renowned diplomat for the many years of national and international service, commending his efforts in always projecting Nigeria to the world, and ensuring that the world comes to terms with the position of the country on global issues.

The President extols Chief Anyaoku’s statesmanship and unwavering conviction on the unity of the country, with his regular encouragement of Nigerian leaders to follow the path of honour in making sacrifices that will secure the future of the country, and be remembered by posterity.

President Buhari believes the former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth’s discipline and humility is further demonstrated in his acceptance to serve in his community as the “Ichie Adazie Obosi’’ where he is fully involved in mobilizing for civic responsibilities and promotion of positive cultural values.

The President prays that the almighty God will grant Chief Anyaoku longer life, good health and more strength to keep using his wealth of experience to serve the country.

For a better society

Total Views: 87 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

