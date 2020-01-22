President Buhari, govs Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Ikpeazu at 2020 Uk-Africa Investment Summit in London

L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; President Muhammadu Buhari and Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun during the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on Monday, January 20, 2020.

L-R: Governors, Mr. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State; Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State during the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on Monday, January 20, 2020.

L-R: Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Personnel of UK-Africa Investment Summit, Honey Ogundeyi during the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on Monday, January 20, 2020.

For a better society

