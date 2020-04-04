President Buhari felicitates with APC Nat’l Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole at 68

President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings to the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on his 68th birthday, wishing him more wisdom and strength as he continues to pilot affairs of the governing party.

The President joins family, friends, APC members and supporters across the country, and abroad, in saluting the party chairman for his courage, diligence and resilience in consistently rallying everyone around the onerous task of taking Nigeria to next level.

President Buhari affirms that Comrade Oshiomhole’s skill in mobilising people and resources has truly galvanized the party, with leaders at various levels regularly setting and realising targets that will leave lasting legacies, especially in providing security, ensuring an inclusive economy that works for all and promoting transparency and accountability.

As the party chairman turns 68, the President urges more steadfastness and focus in carrying all members and supporters along in realising the larger goal of making life better for all Nigerians, while appreciating his sacrifices for the nation over the years as a labour leader and a governor.

President prays for longer life and good health for Comrade Oshiomhole.

