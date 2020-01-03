President Buhari congratulates King Princewill at 90

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates very heartily His Majesty, King Prof. Theophilus Princewill, Natural Ruler of Kalabari Kingdom, Rivers State, on the occasion of his 90th birthday anniversary on January 4, 2020.

The President says in a letter to King Princewill: “As Your Majesty attains the grand age of 90, I join you and the people of Kalabari Kingdom to celebrate and thank God for a life well spent, particularly in the service of your people and Community Development.”

President Buhari prays for God’s protection and prosperity of the Kingdom and people of Kalabari under His Majesty’s leadership.

He also wishes the nonagenarian Natural Ruler longer life and continued good health.

