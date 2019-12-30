Olori Olusola Adedoyin Alao, her husband Vice Chairman Oyo State Oba’s Council Oba Francis Olusola Alao.,Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; during the Presentation of New Queen Moremi Ajoasora, in Lagos… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

Business woman Princess Abiodun Folashade and other guest at the event .

From left: 2nd Run out Miss Sarah Oladipupo; Queen Moremi Ajasora, Miss Adebukola Olowookere; the Iyalaye of Apapa Land, Princess Toyin Kalade; 1st Run out, Miss Oyetayo Kofoworola and Covenant /Founder Africa Fashion Week Nigeria, Princesses Ronke Ademiluyi, during the Presentation of New Queen Moremi Ajoasora.

