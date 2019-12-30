Home Photo Gallery Presentation of New Queen Moremi Ajoasora, in Lagos

Presentation of New Queen Moremi Ajoasora, in Lagos

From left: Chief Mrs. Erelu Dosumu-Abiola, Royal Father of the day, Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; New Queen Moremi Ajasora, Miss Adebukola Olowookere and The Moremi of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Olufunso Amosun; during the Presentation of New Queen Moremi Ajoasora,during the Presentation of New Queen Moremi Ajoasora, in Lagos on Sunday 22/12/2019. ..PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Olori Olusola Adedoyin Alao, her husband Vice Chairman Oyo State Oba’s Council Oba Francis Olusola Alao.,Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi;  during the Presentation of  New Queen Moremi Ajoasora, in Lagos… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

Business woman Princess Abiodun Folashade and other guest at the event .

From left: 2nd Run out Miss Sarah Oladipupo; Queen Moremi Ajasora, Miss Adebukola Olowookere; the Iyalaye of Apapa Land, Princess Toyin Kalade; 1st Run out, Miss Oyetayo Kofoworola and Covenant /Founder Africa Fashion Week Nigeria, Princesses Ronke Ademiluyi,  during the Presentation of  New Queen Moremi Ajoasora.

For a better society

Total Views: 318 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply