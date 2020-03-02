Home Photo Gallery Pre –Convocation Press Conference on 2018/2019 Convocation Ceremonies & Launching of UNILAG...

Pre –Convocation Press Conference on 2018/2019 Convocation Ceremonies & Launching of UNILAG Anthem held at University of Lagos

Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Professor  Oluwatoyin   Ogundipe   (2nd Left) ,briefing the press with him are ..L-r Register and Secretary of Council Mr Oladejo Azeez, Deputy Vice Chancellor (management Services) Prof Ben Oghojafor, and Deputy Vice Chancellor (development Service) Prof Folasade Ogunsola, during the Pre-Convocation Press Conference for 2018/2019 Convocation Ceremonies which is the 51st Convocation of University of Lagos and Launching of UNILAG Anthem held in Lagos 2/3/2020... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… University Librarian Dr (Mrs.) Yetunde Zaid, Bursar Mr Lakan Lawai, Register and Secretary of Council Mr Oladejo Azeez, Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe , Deputy Vice Chancellor (management Services) Prof Ben Oghojafor and Deputy Vice Chancellor (development Service) Prof Folasade Ogunsola.

L-r …Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe , Deputy Vice Chancellor (management Services) Prof Ben Oghojafor and Deputy Vice Chancellor (development Service) Prof Folasade Ogunsola, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics and Research ) Prof Oluwole  Familoni and  Provost College of Medicine University of Lagos Professor Afolabi Lesi.

Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe addressing the audience .

Cross section of the audience during the Pre-Convocation Press Conference for 2018/2019 Convocation Ceremonies which is the 51st Convocation of University of Lagos and Launching of UNILAG Anthem held in Lagos 2/3/2020… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

