Pre –Convocation Press Conference on 2018/2019 Convocation Ceremonies & Launching of UNILAG Anthem held at University of Lagos

L-r… University Librarian Dr (Mrs.) Yetunde Zaid, Bursar Mr Lakan Lawai, Register and Secretary of Council Mr Oladejo Azeez, Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe , Deputy Vice Chancellor (management Services) Prof Ben Oghojafor and Deputy Vice Chancellor (development Service) Prof Folasade Ogunsola.
L-r …Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe , Deputy Vice Chancellor (management Services) Prof Ben Oghojafor and Deputy Vice Chancellor (development Service) Prof Folasade Ogunsola, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics and Research ) Prof Oluwole Familoni and Provost College of Medicine University of Lagos Professor Afolabi Lesi.
Vice Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe addressing the audience .
Cross section of the audience during the Pre-Convocation Press Conference for 2018/2019 Convocation Ceremonies which is the 51st Convocation of University of Lagos and Launching of UNILAG Anthem held in Lagos 2/3/2020… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
For a better society