Pray for people in public office to use public fund aright -Peter Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State and a former Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has urged the Leader and General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Renewal Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka and his members to pray for Nigeria and people in public office to use the money meant for public for the citizenry. He made this plea at Mgbidi, Imo State at the ongoing crusade of the Church.

Ob,i who is a constant participant at the crusade every year, is calling on Muoka to pray, because of the economical situation and insecurity the country is facing now.

He urged Nigerians to always pray for people in office, saying: “Wherever you are or find yourself, pray for people in office to always use public money for public good of the citizenry”.

According to him, he came to Pastor Muoka for prayers so that those in the public offices can do the right thing, adding: “Although it is difficult to be in the office, but then, the right thing must be done for the society”.

He also urged the members of the church to listen and adhere to what Pastor Muoka is saying.

At the end of the day, prayers were offered by Pastor Muoka for the uplift of the nation, and God’s guidance.

