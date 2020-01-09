‘Power is transient’ – Keyamo sends message to public officers

Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment has issues a message to public officers in Nigeria.

Keyamo warned public officers to make good use of their time in office, adding that power is transient

According to him, ‘no one can annex public office as a personal chattel’ , hence reason he stays back from the razzmatazz of public office.

The minister said this in a terse statement on his official Twitter page on Thursday morning.

The post read: “Public officers must always bear in mind the cliche that power is transient. They have limited time to make their modest contributions and bow out for others to continue.

“No one can annex public office as a personal chattel. That’s why I recoil from the razzmatazz of public office.”

Keyamo’s comment is coming at a time where talks on third term agenda and 2023 presidency are stirring up the polity.

We recalls that former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, dismissed speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari had a third term agenda.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader also urged Nigerians to discard search of Buhari’s sucessor.

According to him, “Nigeria has just finished one election and the president is sorting out the budget and working for the country.

“Any lover of the country will not begin to talk about succession now.”

For a better society

Total Views: 53 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

