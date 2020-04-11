Port Harcourt Residents celebrate as Governor Wike’s Committee share palliatives

It was celebration galore as the Rivers State Government on Friday distributed foodstuffs to residents of two wards of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

Members of the Rivers State COVID-19 Palliative Committee led by the Chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor ensured that the foodstuffs were handed over to religious leaders, youths and Traditional Rulers.

Rivers State COVID-19 Palliative Committee distributed the foodstuffs provided by the administration of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo at Ward 11 (Diobu) and Rumukalagbor (Ward 8) of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

The residents thanked the Rivers State Government for assisting them to overcome hunger during the difficult period when they are forced to stay at home due to coronavirus.

Speaking during the visit to Diobu, Chairman of the Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee, Ambassador Desmond Akawor said that Governor Wike is committed to the safety of Rivers people, hence the distribution of foodstuffs to help them survive.

He said that hunger does not discriminate on the basics of political party and religion. He said that Governor Wike instructed that no Section of the state is left out of the distribution of foodstuffs.

“Governor Wike set up this committee because he is aware that people are suffering at this time because of the lockdown. He directed us to visit all wards of the State to reach out to the people as part of his support for them,” he said.