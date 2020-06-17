Popular radio presenter, Dan Foster is dead

Popular radio presenter, Daniel ‘Dan’ Foster is dead.

A source told us that the American passed away after battling with complications linked with COVID-19.

Foster arrived in Nigeria in 2000 and quickly became a favourite when he joined Cool FM in Lagos.

Popularly known as The Big Dawg, he also worked with Inspiration FM and City FM.

As at the time of his death, Foster was with Classic FM.

Some of his former and current colleagues have taken to Twitter to express their sadness.

“Man, rest in peace, Dan. From growing up listening to you to being your co-host on a morning show for a while. Thank you Dan, for teaching, mentoring, inspiring and guiding me. For always fighting for me when you could. The Big Dog forever,” Kemi Smallz wrote.

Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, simply known as Dotun tweeted: “Oh Dan Foster… you gave me the strength to do this and even more. This is really painful.”

