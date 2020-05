Nollywood veteran actress Victoria Inyama said that women should rather masturbate than to be with a sexual controller.

In honour of Masturbation May, the actress who lives in the United Kingdom, said the aim is to ”remove the shame and stigma” surrounding female masturbation.

Victoria added while reposting: “Better than getting involved with a sexual controller #noshame #notodomesticviolence.”

