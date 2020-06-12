Politics of electoral empires in Nigeria’s democracy

OBIORA IFOH

Since independence in 1960, Nigerian democracy has witnessed a multi-party electoral system but nonetheless it appears that there has been continues gravitation towards entrenching a dominant two-party political system.

In the first republic though, there were several other parties registered but the three prominent ones include the Northern Congress Party, NCP, National Convention of Nigerian Citizens, NCNC and Action Group, AG. Others parties like Midwest Democratic Front, MDF, Borno Youth Movement, BYM, Dynamic Party, DP, to mention but a few also played prominent roles during the first republic.

Similarly, in the second republic, three other political parties were more prominent, they include the National Party of Nigeria, NPN, Nigeria People’s Party, NPP, the Unity Party of Nigeria, UPN. There were also the Great Nigeria Peoples Party, GNPP, Nigeria Advance Party, NAP as well as the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP.

However, with the military takeover in December 1983 and the attendant emasculation of the party system, there were agitations for a two party system. Consequently, two political parties, the Social Democratic Party, SDP and the National Republican Convention, NRC were formed in 1992 by the General Ibrahim Babangida regime; to what was dubbed as ‘a little bit to the left and a little bit to the right’ parties.

Though both SDP and NRC were short lived because of the early termination of the third republic by the military, the impression created in the minds of most elite, of the suitability of the two party system has been indelible and the discuss in most quarters continues to revolve on the imperative of the two party system as the panacea to the recurring political crisis in Nigeria.

With the coming of the fourth republic in 1999, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, All Peoples Party, APP and the Alliance for Democracy, AD, won big in their respective strongholds with the PDP however showing its strength as a truly national party. The big three as it were, continued to dominate the political space, until the late legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN successfully won his case in court for the opening of the political space, thus compelling the electoral commission to register more political parties provided they meet basic registration criteria.

But in spite of Gani’s judicial victory, outcome of general elections since 1999 up till the last election in 2019 indicates that Nigeria continues to gravitate toward entrenching a dominant two-party political system.

Although nearly ninety parties contested for the presidency in 2019, the APC and PDP were clearly the dominant parties. The performance of other parties, including the Young People’s Party (YPP), which was expected to mobilize the youth vote, was woefully poor. Major political actors appeared to have settled for the two major platforms for political contestation, unabashedly moving between them to achieve their political ambitions.

The dominance of the two political party system was clearly noted in the elections into the national and state assembles as well as the state government. For instance, at the senate only the YPP won a seat at the assembly of 108 senatorial seats. In the House of Representatives, five more party won seats in an assembly of about 450 seats. Only All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA won a governorship seat in Anambra state out of 36 states of the federation. The rest positions were dominated by the PDP and APC.

In all, out of 92 political parties that were registered to contest the 2019 general election, only 18 won a seat in at least local government council or electoral ward election or have significant presence in such localities. Consequently, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC de-registered 74 political parties, bringing the number of political parties from 92 to 18.

The 18 survivors of the INEC sledge hammer are: All Progressives Congress (APC) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Accord Party, (AP) Action Alliance (AA), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), African Democratic Party (ADP) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Others include: Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressives Party and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Though 18 political parties may have survived, but it is believed that the number is still high as there is need to still prune them further. It is argued that pruning down of political parties would improve the electoral process as logistics challenges like oversized ballot papers, unnecessary overheating of the polity because of large number of candidates for an election, amongst others will be reduced.

Though some of the affected political parties have challenged INEC’s power to deregister them, however, the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) vests in INEC the power to register and regulate the activities of political parties. In addition to the extant provision for the registration of political parties, the Fourth Alteration to the Constitution (Section 225A) empowers the Commission to deregister political parties.

Prior to the Fourth Alteration, the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) had provided for the deregistration of political parties and it was based on this provision, the Commission, between 2011 and 2013, deregistered 39 political parties.

However, several of the parties challenged the power of INEC to deregister them, particularly on the ground that the Electoral Act is inferior to the Constitution and that deregistration infringed their fundamental rights under the same Constitution.

Subsequently, the courts ordered the Commission to reinstate the parties. It was for this reason that the National Assembly in 2018 amended the Constitution to empower the Commission to deregister political parties on the following grounds:

Failure to win at least 25 per cent of the votes cast in one State of the Federation in a Presidential election or 25 per cent of the votes cast in one Local Government Area of a State in a Governorship election. Failure to win at least one ward in a Chairmanship election, one seat in the National or State Assembly election or one seat in a Councillorship election.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu had explained that the decision of the commission to deregister 74 political parties was in line with the earlier stated proviso. He said that in order to implement the provision of the Fourth Alteration to the Constitution, the Commission carried out an assessment of political parties to determine compliance with the requirements for their registration.

He said, following the conclusion of the 2019 general election, including court-ordered re-run elections arising from litigations, the Commission was able to determine the performance of political parties in the elections.

“In addition, they were also assessed on the basis of their performance in the Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which coincided with the 2019 general election. It should be noted that the FCT is the only part of the country where INEC is empowered by the Constitution to conduct Local Government elections”, he added.

The de-registration has since been challenged in the court by the umbrella body of Political Parties, the Inter-party Advisory Council however, it is believed that as the nation marches towards 2023 general election, more political parties may likely be phased out should they not meet the basic requirement. Will this gradual de-registration of political parties be the needed steps towards the possible realization of the two party system in Nigeria?

Pundits have continued to extrapolate the reality of a possible two party state in Nigeria. Senior Advocate of Nigeria and renowned rights activist, Mike Ozekhome said that plurality of opinion is the beauty of democracy, saying “I do not believe in the regimentalisation of political parties. Many will die naturally. Democracy is about choices, about plurality, about preferences and about leanings.

“Even in the United States of America, there are many fringe political parties though only the Republican and Democratic parties are dominant and most visible. It’s true that the existence of many parties give the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, more job and nightmares,” adding that it will be a step in the right direction to introduce independent candidature.

This position enjoys the support of Inibehe Effiong, Convener of the Coalition of Human Rights Defenders. According to Effiong, a two party system will breed dictatorship and stifle the democratic space and as such, should be avoided for now. He said, “I do not support a two party system. It will breed dictatorship and stifle the political and civic space. In a country where the two leading political parties are plagued by corruption, criminality and abuse of power, it will be counter-productive to give them what would appear like a monopoly.

“Nigeria is not suitable for a two party system. If we reform our electoral process and strengthen election financing laws, both the APC and the PDP will be politically decimated. These two parties depend on the public treasury for existence. This is not the case in any advanced democracy.”

He further hit the APC and the PDP this way: “They have no ideology or principles. Therefore, to give them right of exclusive participation in the political process in the name of a two party system will lead to more impunity and criminality by the political elites. I am totally opposed to a two party system.”

For Andre Echono, Managing Consultant at Perfect Pitch Consults, Abuja, there is the need to prune the number of existing political parties, insisting however, that two will be inadequate for a country of close to 200 million people. His words: “I do not support a two party system. At the same time, I am not in support of 91 parties. I support a system that provides Nigerians with an alternative to the two dominant parties. Let’s have more options, at most, five parties. Redemption for Nigerians cannot come from either PDP or APC.

”In advanced democracies, parties do not exist principally to struggle for political power. Education of the electorate in civic duties, political socialization and participation are key component of democracy that parties in this part of the world should not gloss over. It should be stated here that while the existence of sundry parties appears healthy for the nurturing of democracy in the country; a situation where dozens of these parties would collapse into single front in solidarity with the leading parties, makes the call for a two-party system all the more imperative. There is certainly no mileage in floating a party which will end up, jumping into a ship with another for no reason other than pecuniary incentives. Nations do not grow this way!”

However, the nation’s main opposition party, the PDP appears to be redirecting the narrative as it suspects a cautious and clandestine policy of the ruling APC to gradually move Nigeria into a one-party state. The party warns that such “coup” against nigeria democracy should not be allowed to stand.

In a statement by PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party alerted that “Nigerians can recall the malicious trajectory in how the APC used firearm to seize power in Ekiti State in 2018; unleashed cudgels in the March 2019 governorship election in Kano, and the latest being the unbridling of indescribable bloodletting, forceful invasion of polling units, killing of voters and the horrendous deployment of police helicopter in the November 2019 governorship and senatorial elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states. This reign of violence has been followed with the annexation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alteration of election results, violation of constitutional provisions and threats to institutions of democracy including political parties, the judiciary and civil society groups.

“The APC should therefore perish the dream of imposing a one-party state as well as its distortions that the PDP will not participate in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections. Such ignoble script cannot succeed, as the PDP remains the corner stone of Nigerians’ participation in the democratic order; hence our unshaken resolve to stand with the people on the insistence for electoral reforms in our country.”

These allegations and counter allegations of a possible one-party state are weighty and should be avoided. Two-party state is democratic enough but changing the discussion to a possible one party system is undemocratic, authoritarian per say, and must not be given a second thought.

