Police invade Church with Armoured tank in Enugu

A detachment of policemen from the Enugu State Command on Sunday invaded Assemblies of Church God Church at No 27 Mount Street Agbani Road Enugu with an Armoured Personnel Carrier.

It was gathered that a church service was ongoing when the policemen besieged the church, manhandled the worshippers and threw them out of the church.

Afterwards, the policemen locked the church and made away with the key.

Journalists, who visited the church after the incident, saw the entire place deserted.

It was gathered that the incident may not be unconnected with the running crisis in the Assemblies of God Church over leadership tussle between embattled General Superintendent, Prof. Paul Emeka and his ex-Deputy turned factional General Superintendent, Dr. Chidi Okoroafor.

The Enugu State High Court recently denied issuing an order to throw Prof. Paul Emeka out of its national secretariat in Enugu.

Mr. Dennis Emmanuel, who was in the church at the time, described the action of the police as embarrassing.

“I don’t know the cause of such embarrassment and inhuman treatment displayed by

Nigerian Police,” he said.

He alleged that the police manhandled the worshippers who came to worship God and arrested some members of the church.

“We were in the church this morning and troops of heavily armed policemen came with armored tank as if there was war and started beating and chasing people out of the church.

“The two factions are not fighting. I don’t know why they came. The service was going on. Some of us were at back celebrating while the others were inside the church.

“For the little time I joined them, like a year and six months now. One faction will start by 6am and end by 11am, while the other group will start by 11am and end anytime of their choice.

“The other faction that starts by 11am doesn’t allow them to close as usual. Few months ago they came and sent others out of church and they kept celebrating outside the church until last two Sundays when the court addressed the issue. The invasion of the church with war machine Is what I don’t understand.

“The faction of Prof. Chukwuemeka is peace loving faithful who don’t want crisis but to worship God.

“The police were scattered everywhere and ordered the two faction to leave there but as we speak, the two pastors of the other faction are in the pastors lodge,”Emmanuel said.

