Police arrest impersonator with handcuff

MICHAEL OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

A middle aged man, names withheld, is now cooling his feet at Oro police station on alleged impersonation.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday following complaints by a woman who alleged that she was duped by the man under false pretence.

She had alleged that the man had always presented himself as a police officer.

The suspect runs a beer Parlour along one of the popular roads in Oro.

When our correspondent visited the Oro police station, the arrest of the suspect was confirmed.

It was gathered that a handcuff was recovered from the suspect.

Meanwhile,the chairman of Oro Community, Mr. Joseph Ademola Ibitoye, has commended the police for their efforts to rid the town of dubious people.

He pledged the cooperation of the community with law enforcement agencies.

