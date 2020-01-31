Polaris Bank throws weight behind Gender Equality Campaign

…as Abiru is nominated UNWomen Gender Equality Champion

Polaris Bank has lent its voice to support the global “HeForShe” movement initiative of the United Nations (UN) in line with its Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy thrust, even as the Bank’s CEO, Tokunbo Abiru is nominated Gender Equality Champion by the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation in conjunction with UNWomen.

The Polaris Bank CEO gave his commitment at the launching of the HeForShe campaign in Lagos State on Tuesday, where the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu flagged off the Campaign in the state. He reiterated the Bank’s commitment to the advancement of gender equality, affirming his nomination to be a HeForShe Advocate/Champion.

Mr. Abiru stated that: “Our commitment to gender equality runs just as deep as our passion for creating value which is why it is one of the main focus of the Women and Youth Empowerment pillar of our Sustainability and CSR Policy.”

According to him, “Women are the most deprived gender in the world and apart from constituting majority of the unbanked, they are also deprived on cultural grounds in developing economies.” He further stated that: “In support of the objective of the HeForShe movement, we have and will continue to support particularly, the economic and financial growth of women and contribute to building an enabling environment for them.”

Earlier in her welcome address, the host and Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Bolaji Dada said: “HeForShe is a platform through which men and boys are encouraged to become agents of change,” adding that “it is an initiative for men to stand in solidarity with women to create a bold, visible and united force for gender equality.”

While giving the opening remarks and overview of UN Women Work in Nigeria, Ms. Comfort Lamptey, who was represented by Mr. Lansana Wonneh disclosed that Nigeria, in spite of its leadership role in Africa lags behind when it comes to promoting gender equality and empowerment of women with an index of 0.85. He however extolled Lagos State for leading the drive for gender equality in the country.

According to Mr. Wonneh, “The statistics of women in government in the State is perhaps the best in Nigeria and the launching of the HeForShe Campaign is indeed, a demonstration and commitment not only of the government, but also of the men and the women of Lagos State to gender equality and empowerment of women.”

Speaking at the event, Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, pledged his support towards promoting the ideals of the HeForShe initiative in his administration, while also thanking the Honorable Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and the UN representatives for the honour of being decorated as the number one HeForShe Advocate/Champion in the state.

Grounded in the idea that gender inequality is an issue that affects all people—socially, economically and politically— HeForShe seeks to actively involve men and boys in a movement that was originally conceived as “a struggle for women by men”.

Recall that Polaris Bank recently partnered WIMBIZ 2019 Conference with over 1,600 women across various sectors in attendance, in addition to sponsoring her female staff members to reaffirm its support for women and commitment to gender equality.

The Bank also sponsored the maiden Sisters Keepers Initiative workshop which held in Kano for Social Impact and Awareness on rights of Women and the Girl Child in the Northern Region with over 400 women spanning across education, business and politics in attendance as participants.

HeForShe is a solidarity campaign for the advancement of gender equality, initiated by United Nations (UN). Its goal is to achieve equality by encouraging both genders to partake as agents of change and take action against negative stereotypes and behaviors.

The HeForShe campaign is being spearheaded by the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in the state.

Polaris Bank is a future-determining Bank committed to the delivery of industry-defining products, services, and platforms across all the sectors of the Nigerian economy.

