Polaris Bank mobilizes healthcare businesses on funding and Collaboration

Polaris Bank is positioned to lead and drive the conversation on the need to revolutionize Nigeria’s health system and is organising a maiden Webinar with a rich faculty comprising subject matter experts, to brainstorm and aggregate thoughts on the theme: Managing Health Care Business During and Post COVID-19.

The Group Head, Products and Market Development, Mrs. Adebimpe Ihekuna explained that Polaris Bank’s intervention in the sector is informed by the glaring impact of COVID-19 outbreak on healthcare businesses, health and safety of Nigerians at large.

According to Adebimpe: “Government’s ability to effectively tackle the pandemic and other health-related issues during and post COVID-19 is hinged on resilient collaboration of stakeholders in both public and corporate Nigeria.”

The webinar which is scheduled to hold tomorrow, Tuesday, 26th of May, 2020 from 2pm–3.30pm, will feature some of the leading authorities in the healthcare business, as panelists. They include: Dr. Abiodun Oyenuga of Medical Credit Fund, a Dutch non-Governmental organization, set up to provide support in bridging the gaps in healthcare sector in Africa ; Mr. Adil Shaikh of MeCure Limited , a pioneer provider of Telemedicine and Dr. Itunu Akinware of Medbury Medical Services.

The guest panelists will be speaking on relevant topics including: (1) Overview of the pandemic and its impact on Healthcare businesses with emphasis on how to manage the impact on businesses, Dos and Don’ts and Operational Management going forward; (2) Telemedicine: The possibilities, gaps, business challenges and the role of financial institutions; and (3) Testimonials from the viewpoint of a medical practitioner,” respectively.

The Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru will be leading the panel alongside Mr. Segun Opeke, Directorate Head, Lagos Business, as they shed light on Polaris Bank’s contribution to the sector; as well as the Bank’s product offerings and how customers can access health loans from Polaris Bank.

The webinar will be moderated by Dr. Bongo Adi, an Economist and Senior Faculty Member, Lagos Business School.

Polaris Bank is a future-determining Bank committed to the delivery of industry-defining products, and services, across all the sectors of the Nigerian economy.

For a better society

Total Views: 86 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

