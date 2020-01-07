Pogba: Manchester United midfielder says ankle surgery ‘went well’

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba had surgery on his latest ankle problem on Tuesday and said the procedure “went well”.

The 26-year-old, who briefly returned to action in December having recovered from a previous ankle problem, has only made eight appearances this season.

After the operation, the French World Cup winner added: “We have to keep the positive energy.”

Pogba is expected to be sidelined for another four weeks.

The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford during this transfer window, but United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted in December that the player would not be leaving in January.