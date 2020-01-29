Plateau: Reasons violence, killings persist in Nigeria – Atiku

Former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has pointed out why violence and killings have continued in Nigeria.
He stated this in response to the renewed attacks in Plateau and Taraba States.
However, Atiku said Nigeria’s justice system should ensure that criminals who were caught in heinous crime were meted with adequate punishments.
A statement by his Media Aide, Paul Ibe reads: “A society with a derelict justice system is a fertile land for misconduct, according to a popular Africa adage.
“So, there is no deterrence to such crimes. Justice is thus key to promoting peace in our communities.
“If you give people the confidence that anyone who breaks the law will be found and made to face the full wrath of the law, then people will be less inclined to promote violence and the killings that come with it.”
