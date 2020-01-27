Plateau Attack: 10 killed by unknown gunmen in Kwatas village

Ten people, were on Sunday killed by unknown gunmen around Kwatas village, in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State.

The attacked area is said to be the village of former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Titus Alams.

It was gathered that, Kwatas, a community neighbouring the Plateau State University, was reportedly attacked at about 9pm.

It was also gathered that 10 corpses were evacuated to a mortuary in Bokkos town.

The attack is coming few weeks after unknown gunmen killed 12 people in neighbouring Kulben village, in Mangu LGA of the State.

However, when contacted, the Spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Gabriel Ubah, confirmed that there was an incident in Bokkos last night.

Ubah said, “But as we speak, I cannot tell you much, because we are on our way to the scene of the incident, it is after that I can give you full details”. For a better society

Total Views: 303 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

