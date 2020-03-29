Plane carrying coronavirus materials crashes, kills all onboard

A chartered medical evacuation flight on Sunday crashed during takeoff in Manila Philippines.

The plane carrying emergency medical supplies to Japan amid the coronavirus outbreak crashed and exploded.

According to the Manila International Airport Authority, the WestWind 24 aircraft was taking off from Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport when it burst into flames and crashed adding that it killed all eight persons onboard.

“The flight, which was on a med-evac mission to Haneda, Japan, was carrying two passengers and six crew members.

“Unfortunately, no passenger survived the accident.

Two passengers were a 63-year-old Canadian man and a 58-year-old Filipino-American woman.

The airport authorities said the six Filipinos were three pilots, a flight mechanic, a doctor and a nurse.

For a better society

Total Views: 237 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

