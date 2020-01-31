Pirates sign Zungu, Nyatama released

In the midst of the deadline day rush, Orlando Pirates announced the arrival of Nkanyiso Zungu from Stellenbosch FC and the departure of midfielder Musa Nyatama on Friday.

The 23-year-old Zungu joined the Buccaneers on a three-year-deal and expressed his delight with the move.

“I am happy to be here and I look forward to a successful stay at the club,” said Zungu after penning a three-year deal.

Nyatama, who had his contract ending at the end of this season, had a meeting with management on Friday and requested to be released from his deal according to the club’s official website.

The midfield kingpin joined the Buccaneers in 2017 and in his first season with the club he featured in 32 games in all competitions and won the Player and Players’ Player of the Season awards at the Club.

Nyatama joins Asavele Mbekile out the exit — he was released from his contract by the club this week.