Phones to avoid if you live in Nigeria

Recently, I bought an HTC Ultra U Phone from a trader in Computer Village, Ikeja. A very good smartphone, you can read the reviews online, but I never envisaged that the life span of the phone will be short. It started with overheating till the phone eventually died, I took the phone to several engineers for revival but none could help snatch back its life from the ‘cold hands of death’.

“Oga, I am sorry” was the response I got. One of them advised me to stop buying phones whose manufacturers don’t have an office or experience centres here in Nigeria.

Before you hurriedly buy or upgrade to a new phone, here are some things to consider:

1. Don’t buy phones whose parts are not readily available in Nigeria and to crown it all they are not cheap.

2. Avoid buying used or second-hand smartphones either by the roadside or from an untrusted seller, many who have done this later regret their action. You could also be unknowingly buying a stolen phone. Buying a new smartphone will ensure that you know the phone history and it comes with a battery that still has a long lifespan.

3. Don’t buy a phone you cannot afford its parts in case you want to repair, don’t let competition or peer pressure push you. stay within your income boundaries.

4. Don’t rush to buy a newly introduced phone on the market. If you wait for a few months, you will discover that the price will crash ridiculously.

5. Phones that overheat, our weather is always hot, so avoid phones that are not designed for the kind of climate we have.

6. Phones that the Operating system will no longer be supported in 2020, e,g Blackberry phones, any iPhone running iOS 8 or older will no longer be supported, along with any Android device running version 2.3. 7 or older. Users of these operating systems are already unable to create new WhatsApp accounts or re-verify existing accounts.

I will review the best phones you can buy in 2020, stay tuned for part two of this article.

