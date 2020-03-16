PGF sympathise with Lagos govt over Abule Ado explosion, condoles Bello over mother’s death

In a condolence message signed by its chairman, and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, the Forum commiserated with their colleague and governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The PGF described the incident that lead to loss of lives and destruction of properties worth billions of naira as unfortunate.

“We pray that God Almighty gives you and the families of those who lost their lives the fortitude to bear the loss.

“We in particular sympathise with the people of Lagos, especially the residents and indigenes of Abule Ado who have lost their homes, properties, livelihood and have been displaced by the ruin.

“We are sure with the good leadership of Lagos State government, the situation would be managed in the best way possible”, the statement read.

In the same vein, the PGF condoled with the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello over the death of his mother, late Hajiya Hawa Bello.

Bagudu in a condolence letter to Bello on behalf of the Forum, said, “we commiserate with your Excellency and the entire Bello family on this sad occasion of the demise of the jewel and matriach of the Bello family.

“Hajiya Hawa Bello was a great woman of courage and value, Mother – General of Kogi State and a notable citizen of Nigeria, who has distinguished herself in all aspect of humanity. The entire people if Kogi State and Nigeria at large will miss her.

‘”We therefore pray unto you the state and the entire Bello family, the fortitude to bear the loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with you. May her soul rest in peace”.