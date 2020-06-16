Petrol attendant bags 7 months for theft

FRANCIS EZEDIUNO

A 39-year-old petrol attendant, Ifamoyegun Remi, has been sentenced to seven months imprisonmen for stealing engine oil worth N469,000.

According to the Prosecutor, Abioye Kayode, the convict on 11th day of June, 2020 at about 1700hrs at Mobil Filling Station, Okefia, Osogbo, engaged in the theft of engine oil, a crime which he had been engaged in from the time of his employment at the Filling Station in 2016.

The crime was in contravention of Section 383 and punishable under section 390(9) of the criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

“The convict had been stealing the engine oil since 2016 and refilled it with water.

“He also confessed that he did commit the offense and pleased guilty to same in the court.

The Defence Counsel, K.C Abioye represented by R.A Ugwu prayed the court to temper justice with mercy adding that the convict was a first offender.

In her rulling, Magistrate Riskat Olayemi sentenced Remi to seven months imprisonment and a fine N400, 000 to be paid the complainant.

