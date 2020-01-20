PenCom to PFA: Implement Pension Enhancement for Retirees

Authorities at the National Pension Commission (PenCom) have directed all Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to commence the implementation of the second edition of the pension enhancement exercise for retirees on Programmed Withdrawal mode of retirement.

The pension enhancement is for Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) retirees who have accumulated significant growth in their Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) and had retired between July 2007 and December 2017.

Accordingly, the retirees referred to above are by this notice advised

Consequent upon the new directive, PenCom has called on all affected retirees to contact their respective Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to confirm their eligibility and complete requisite documentations.

