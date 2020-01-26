PDP wins Kaduna Assembly seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Mrs Comfort Amwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the rerun election for Sanga constituency seat in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

NAN reports that the Returning Officer, Salihu Kargi of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria announced the results in Gwantu on Sunday.

He said Amwe polled 19,815 votes to defeat Haliru Gambo-Dangana of the APC who scored 19,688 votes.

The rerun election was conducted in 14 polling units in the local government.

For a better society

Total Views: 69 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

