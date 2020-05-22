PDP to Buhari: We’ll resist emergency rule in Rivers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday warned against an alleged plot by those it described as “certain unpatriotic and disgruntled individuals, working for the All Progressives Congress (APC), to orchestrate a security situation and push for imposition of a state of emergency in Rivers State”.

The party in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said it has been informed of plots by politicians from APC to sponsor youths to unleash violence and unrest in certain parts of Rivers State to create an impression of security breakdown so as to validate their plot for imposition of emergency rule in the state.

Governor, Nyesome Wike, had Wednesday raised the alarm that top politicians are planning to impose emergency rule in his state.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Paulinus Nsirim, the state commissioner for information and communications, Wike alleged that “they did everything within their powers to ensure that the 2019 governorship election results were not announced but also failed”.

According to him, “As the build up for the 2023 elections and jostle for presidential and vice-presidential tickets are gathering momentum, they want to use COVID-19 to create a crisis as if the State is at war with the Federal Government. They have decided to create unnecessary tension as if indigenes of Ahoada, Eleme and Port Harcourt are fighting with Northerners not to carry out their legitimate businesses.

“Throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, States like Enugu, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Kaduna States have been intercepting lorries carrying human beings instead of foodstuffs,” he said.

“This is the same thing that the Rivers State Government is doing to protect the State from COVID-19. “Bandits have been killing innocent people in Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna States and indigenes of these States, no matter their political differences, are working together to protect their States.

“But here in Rivers State, instead of supporting our efforts, these Abuja politicians are busy looking for a State of Emergency because they want to acquire power.

Similarly, the PDP said such anti-people elements include some individuals who were rejected by the people of Rivers state in the 2019 governorship election, as well as their godfathers, who believe they have the backing of power mongers at the federal level.

According to the party, these individuals seek to manipulate situations with the COVID19 pandemic to cause confusion and push their plot to take over the governance of the state through the back door.

Part of the statement read: “It is clear that the actions of the Government of Rivers State under Governor Nyesom Wike in protecting the state against the spread of COVID-19 in the state are targeted at nothing but to protect lives and such have continued to yield very positive results.

“Nigerians are also not unaware of the politicization of the fight against COVID-19 by the agents of the Federal Government who appeared uncomfortable with the management of the pandemic by Rivers State government and other states just because they are controlled by PDP governors.

“It is instructive for those power mongers to note that this is a time of global pandemic when our country needs her unity.

“Our party therefore warns those seeking to cause confusion and disaffection to steer clear of Rivers state as they will be firmly resisted. More so, our nation is a democracy and as such it is guided by rules.

The PDP however called on the people of Rivers state to remain calm, alert and united in resisting all attempts by such agents of violence who are seeking to cause trouble in the state.

The party also called on security agencies to take note of the development and closely watch the APC and particularly its “power-hungry leaders in the state and stop them from their wicked plot”.

