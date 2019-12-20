PDP suspends Secretary

The State Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has suspended the State Secretary of the Party, Hon Emma Tuang, for insubordination.

This development was made public by the party’s governorship candidate in the State, Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Rtd) on Thursday while briefing journalists after the SEC meeting held at the party Secretariat in Jos.

He also disclosed that a committee has been set up to investigate the insubordination of the party secretary.

Tuang was alleged to have convene a SEC meeting on Monday where the Acting Chairman, Hon. Amos Gombi was removed and replaced by Hon. Chris Hassan.

Useni said the Committee, which is headed by Barr. Simon Jok, has Aminu Jonathan as Secretary with two other members, were given two weeks to submit their report.

“The SEC meeting of PDP met and suspended the State party secretary, Hon. Emma Tuang. A committee has been set up to investigate him and if found wanting would be removed.

“Whoever he has being receiving instructions from or his mentor should go and tell him that he has advised him wrongly and he has been punished.”

