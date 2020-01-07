PDP raises alarm over attacks on Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alerted Nigerians to be wary of All the Progressives Congress’ renewed baseless allegations against the party and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku was PDP presidential candidate in the 2015 election.

PDP said the latest attacks were all in the failed bid to divert public attention from APC’s alleged atrocities against Nigeria.

A statement on Tuesday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said “It is instructive to note that the APC had engaged in unwarranted attack on the PDP and Atiku Abubakar as well as sponsoring negative divisive publications in the last few days in the bid to divert public attention from this very grave issue.

“Moreover, instead of clinging on straws by attacking the PDP and Atiku Abubakar, the APC should account for or demand for investigation and prosecution of its leaders responsible for the looting of over N14 trillion from federal coffers, including the stolen N9 trillion exposed by the leaked NNPC memo on oil subsidy theft.

“The APC should also account for the N1.1 trillion worth of crude siphoned by its leaders using 18 unregistered vessels, the stealing of over N48 billion meant for the rehabilitation of victims of insurgency.

“It should account for the N33bn National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) saga in which a very top member of President Muhammadu Buhari administration was mentioned as well as the looting spree in National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)under its watch, after which it should head for the dustbin of history where it now belongs.”

