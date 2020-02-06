PDP kicks as Gov. Bello orders dismantling of all campaign billboards in Kogi

Following the order of the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello that all campaign billboards erected across the state in the build up to the last governorship election should be dismantled forthwith, the main opposition party in the State, Peoples Democratic Patty, PDP, has threatened legal action.

Governor Bello in a statement on Thursday through his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed directed that all campaign stickers, handbills and posters embossed on vehicles, tricycles and motorbikes should be removed henceforth.

The statement added that, campaign billboards erected or placed in offices and other public institutions in the state should be removed as well.

Those using campaign handbills and other political insignia as their plate numbers according to the statement were also to remove them forthwith.

The statement concluded that, “the directive takes effect from today, Thursday February 6, 2020 and warned that anyone found with campaign or election related materials after this announcement would face the law”.

Reacting to this directive, the Director Research and Documentation, People’s Democratic Party Achadu Dickson, said the Governor had no right to order for the dismantling of other party’s billboard.

Dickson pointed out that the election in Kogi State is not yet over until after the Supreme Court judgement.

The opposition party expressed confidence that it will reclaim its victory as freely given to the PDP in the November 16, Governorship election.

“Enough of humiliation and harassment of other parties by APC led government in Kogi State because the tatatatata episode is still lingering in people’s mind,” the party stated.

