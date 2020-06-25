PDP dissolves South South zonal Caretaker Committee as Orbih takes over from Ogidi

…Ihama, Ikhine step down for Obaseki …2,229 delegates to participate in primary OBIORA IFOH, Abuja The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved the South South Zonal Committee of the party and Dan Orbih was appointed to replace Emmanuel Ogidi.

The party further approves Samuel Ogbemudia stadium as venue of its primary election today (Thursday) and about 2,229 delegates are expected to participle in the indirect primary that will be chaired by Senator Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state.

Daily Champion learnt from a source close to the party that the dissolution of the zonal executive was part of the condition set by aggrieved aspirants who dragged the party and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state to a Federal High court, Port Harcourt Division.

It was further learnt that some of the decision reached during the out of court settlement in Port Harcourt was to accommodate former Chairman of PDP, Edo state chapter Dan Orbih as a zonal executive while elder Emmanuel Ogidi was asked to step down.

It was also learnt the Orbih had always had an eye on the position of the deputy governor but when governor Obaseki and his deputy Philip Shaibu joined the party and their aspirations were sustained by the party, Orbih felt that his ambition has been truncated and he had to align with Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama to get their voices hears through a court process.

The party had to employ governor Wike of Rivers State, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state and Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa to broker peace and persuade Ihama and Orbih to drop their charges just as Ogidi was asked to step down for Orbih.

It was also learnt that as part of the agreement, Hon. Ogbeide-Ihiama and Gideon Ikhine finally agreed to step down for Obaseki, while Kenneth Imasuagbon is still in the race.

In a statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary on Wednesday, the party said that the decision to its NWC to overhaul the zonal executives is pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

“The newly constituted South South Zonal Caretaker Committee which is chaired by Chief Dan Orbi, is to pilot the affairs of the party in the South South Zone for a period not exceeding three months (90) days as prescribed by section 32(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution.

“The NWC enjoins all members of our great party in the South South zone to continue to work harmoniously especially as the party works with the people of Edo state for a successful governorship election in September” the party said.

Meanwhile, the primary may be a straight fight between Kenneth Imasuagbon and Godwin Obaseki.

The party disclosed that all sensitive materials for the election are already in Edo state.

The party said that the election will be conducted in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

