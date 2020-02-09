PDP declares 7 days prayers, fasting over Ihedioha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared a one-week fasting and prayers for the restoration of the former governor of the state, Mr Emeka Ihedioha’s mandate.

In a statement signed by the party’s State Secretary, Nze Ray Emeana, on Saturday, the Imo chapter announced that the spiritual exercise would commence on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Also, party members in the state, are told to wear all black during the spiritual exercise.

The statement reads in part: “All ward excos during this fasting period should ask for mass in their local churches and assemble at LGA party secretariat daily at noon for prayers and breaking of fast.

“The Prayer point is telling God to intervene and restore the victory of Emeka Ihedioha as the duly elected governor of Imo State.

PDP further urged the Imo people to remain prayerful as they await judgment on the review filed by the winner of the governorship election, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha at the Supreme Court.”

Meanwhile, Ihedioha on Friday prayed the Supreme Court to set aside the January 15 judgment which nullified his victory as the winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filed their application through their lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, pursuant to Section 6 (6) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Section 22 of the Supreme Court Act, 2004.

For a better society

Total Views: 24 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

