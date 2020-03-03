PDP congratulates Ayade at 52, lauds industrialization effort

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has applauded the Governor of Cross River state, Prof. Ben Ayade, for his outstanding performance, for which the people of the state have been in joyous mood on his 52nd birthday celebration.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday.

The party described Governor Ayade as ingenious bureaucrat and excellent administrator, who has redefined governance with his massive development initiatives in various critical sectors, particularly, industrialization, infrastructural development and empowerment of the people of his state.

The PDP said Governor Ayade’s performance, which is in line with the manifesto, vision and ideals of the party, has left no one in doubt on why he was massively elected as a senator in 2011 and a governor in 2015 and 2019 consecutively.

Governor Ayade’s track record of diligence and delivery on mandate as a senator and now governor of Cross River state, stand him out as a patriot, whose aspiration is centered on the unity, stability and development of our dear nation.

The party urged Governor Ayade not to relent in his selfless service as the nation looks up to the PDP and its elected officials for direction at this trying time.

The PDP congratulates Governor Ayade and prayed God to continue to bless him with good health to continue in his selfless service to his state, the nation and humanity at large.

