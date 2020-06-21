PDP confirms Ondo deputy governor, Ajayi has joined party from APC

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed that the Deputy Governor of Ondo, Agboola Ajayi, has joined the party.

PDP made the confirmation on Twitter Sunday evening.

“Hon. Agboola after his resignation, picked the @OfficialPDPNig membership card at Ward 2, Apoi, in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State”, it tweeted.

Ajayi dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) today.

This development lays to rest speculations about his political future.

It is now clear that Ajayi will seek the PDP governorship ticket to run against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

For a better society

Total Views: 72 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

