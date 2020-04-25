Pastor docked for allegedly raping 16-year old with epilepsy in Ondo

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

A Pastor of Holy Ghost Mission Church Ehinogbe, Owo,Peter Alatake has been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate court in Owo for allegedly raping and brutalizing a 16 year old secondary school girl said to be suffering from epilepsy.

The Cleric was however granted bail by Chief Magistrate Olubunmi Dosumu in the sum of N500,000 naira with two sureties in like sum who must be a General Overseer of a reputable church in Owo and a director in the civil service. The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adekola Olawoye (SAN) is prosecuting the case on behalf of the State. The victim was said to be put in the custody of Pastor Alatake of last year to get healing from the epilepsy ailment she had been battling with for some time now. Alatake however allegedly serially raped her between April 15 and 20,2020 leading to complications on girl’s Private part and Anus confirmed by a Medical report before he was arrested. The ‘man of God’ was arraigned on one count charge of unlawfully having carnal knowledge of a minor brought to his church for epilepsy Deliverance contrary to section 357 and punishable under section 358 of criminal laws of Ondo state.

While pleading not guilty after the charges were read to him, the state Attorney-General,Olawoye announced to the court, the readiness of the state to take over the case. Counsel to the suspect, Aderemi Adetula pleaded for his bail in view of the ongoing decongestion of prisons and promised to provide credible sureties to ensure his client is available for justice. The AG did not oppose the bail application provided the suspect will not jump bail.

In her ruling, Magistrate, Olubunmi Dosumu granted bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.

She added that the sureties must be a General Overseer of a reputable church in Owo and a Director in the civil service with national identity card, evidence of one year tax clearance and landed property in the magisterial district.

The case has been adjourned to the June 18 for further hearing on the advice of the director of public prosecution.

