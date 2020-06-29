Pandemonium as man snatches away corpse at Osun hospital

FRANCIS EZEDIUNO, Osogbo

The serene environment of Ede Muslim Hospital, Ede, Osun State was shattered on Friday night 26th of June, 2020, when a man identified as Ayo Olawuyi forcefully carried away the corpse of his brother Mutiu Olawuyi without clearance from the hospital.

The reason for his actions, the hospital management revealed, was because they followed protocol and demanded that the corpse be taken to Osogbo or the Redeemers University African Centre for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede for testing to determine if the cause of death was due to COVID-19 or not.

An eyewitness disclosed that the deceased was rushed to the emergency unit of the hospital around 9:19 pm on Friday night but efforts made by the doctors and nurses could not resuscitate the deceased as he succumbed to death within 10 minutes of admission despite being placed on oxygen.

After his death, the witness further disclosed, his brother Ayo, supported by a friend identified as Kamoru, unleashed mayhem and terrorised both staff and patients on admission.

As the mayhem was being perpetrated, the management of Ede Muslim Hospital had contacted the Police B Division, Ede which dispatched officers to the hospital.

On arrival, they could not effect any arrest but instead pleaded with both Ayo and his friend to discontinue with their action of terrorising the staff of the hospital and patients on admission.

Dr. Moshood Akanbi, the Medical Director of the hospital, stated that they had insisted the corpse of Mutiu Olawuyi be taken to Osogbo or the Redeemers University African Centre for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede for COVID-19 test to be carried out on it.

In his words, “The brother became more aggressive when the hospital insisted that the corpse must be taken to Osogbo or Redeemers University for medical examination to know if it was a case of COVID-19 or not.

“He forcefully took the body out in the presence of the Divisional Police Officer and the Chairman of Ede South Local Government.

“They could not do anything but to plead with him to stop his action. Added to the story is the fact that the assailant is still walking freely in Ede, claiming that no police man can arrest him after nearly killing the Medical Director and disturbing the serene atmosphere and peace in hospital.

“The peace of the hospital was disturbed and patients were all running for their dear lives”, he added.

Efforts to get across to the police to comment on the incident were not successful as at the time of going to press.

For a better society

Total Views: 97 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

