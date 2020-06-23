Pandemonium as cultists distrupt peace in Ilesa City

FRANCIS EZEDIUNO, Osogbo

Hell was let loose in Ilesa, Osun State Monday morning as some armed youths laid siege on the city in retaliation of the alleged murder of a middle-aged man yesterday by some people suspected to be cultists at Adeti area.

Our reporter who visited the affected areas including Olomilagbala, Ereguru, Itakogun, Okesa and Imo areas, reported that shop owners and residents hurriedly shut their doors as banks closed their doors to business as the bandits shot sporadically while hunting their targets.

The President of Omo Ekun, a group of renounced cultists in Ilesa, Mr. Babatunde Aguntasoolo berated the action and counter action of the warring parties, urging them to give peace a chance.

Mr. Aguntasoolo condemned the killing of the victim by those he said refused to renounce their membership of cultism when the Paramount ruler of Ijesaland beckoned on them to shun crime.

Confirming the incident, the Divisional Police Officer at Ijamo B’ Division, Mr. Olugbenga Ajiboye, said his men and officers from the state special anti-robbery squad have dislodged the gunmen and restored peace to the affected areas

Meanwhile, normalcy has returned to the city as business activities have picked up in banks and commercial areas as at the time of filling this report.

Trouble started Sunday evening when a middle aged man was killed by suspected cultists.

The man was said to have been gunned down by some suspected cultists on Sunday night at Adeti area of the town before some youths armed themselves with guns in retaliation of his death.

