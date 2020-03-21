Pandemonium as Chinese woman falls, starts vomiting at Nigerian Immigration Services in Lagos

There was pandemonium yesterday at the Nigerian Immigration office, Alagbon Close, Lagos, after a Chinese woman fell down and started vomiting in the public.

Police officers, military personnel, passport seekers, officers of the Immigration and visitors took to their heels.

Valuables, important documents were lost as many people were injured as people ran helter skelter for safety .

Meanwhile, the incident was as if death had visited the place.

The lady was said to have come to the operations department for some visa issues wearing.

She was also said to have come on Thursday but she could not finish with what she came to do so she repeated her visit on Friday.

Coming back on Friday, she was said to have removed her mask and she was being attended to , she started feeling dizzy ,fell down and started coughing and vomiting.

Everybody, both security personnel, workers and visitors ran away not looking back.

The staff said the worst thing was that the health emergency failed to respond to the emergency even after they had promised that they were coming as they held the Chinese woman.

A visitor to the Immigration Office who witnessed the drama, John Madu, told the newspaper, “I only came to make enquiry when I saw people running helter skeletal and I joined in the rat race. I was later told that a Chinese woman fell down and started vomiting.

“My fear is that they said she was also there the previous day. If she test positive to the virus ,how will the government locate those that she would have had contacts with.

“We are lucky because people were not as many as they used to be in the office because of the travels ban to certain countries. Before now, people used to visit the place in their hundreds, but there were not up 100 people at the scene.”

